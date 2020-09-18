Molly Crawn, a physical education teacher at Lost Creek Elementary School, has been named INSHAPE’s Indiana State Teacher of the Year.
INSHAPE, the Indiana Society for Health and Physical Educators, recognized Crawn as among the elite of the school health education, physical education, dance and recreation professions.
“I include a lot of technology and do a lot of creative things here at Lost Creek,” said Crawn. “We do a lot of teambuilding, a lot of interactive stuff with technology. I want children to have a foundation for a healthy life.”
Crawn credits her mentors Lisa Davis, Cynda Osborne, and Debbie Anderson for her success.
“Through this pandemic, Vigo County PE teachers have brainstormed more than ever,” said Crawn. “It has been wonderful to come together during this overwhelming time of uncertainty and change.”
The Teacher of the Year Award enables INSHAPE to recognize the work of outstanding educators.
State Teachers of the Year are selected among nominees after rigorous evaluation by the association selection committee. The awards are given in recognition of outstanding teaching performance and the ability to motivate today's youth to participate in a lifetime of physical activity.
"Our 2020 Indiana Teachers of the Year are indeed a special class of educators. They inspire their students as they make a difference in the daily lives of their students. These educators continue to model best practice, are leaders in their school corporations and are amazing advocates for the health of our Indiana youth. Their enthusiasm and energy motivate each of us to strive for quality wellness programs that will impact our Indiana schools and Hoosier communities," noted Carole DeHaven, INSHAPE president.
The state award recipients will be recognized Nov. 2 during the organization's Hall of Fame Awards Celebration via Zoom. The awards celebration is presented by U.S. Games, a division of BSN Sports of Dallas, TX.
INSHAPE Teachers of the Year now compete for the SHAPE America Midwest District Teacher of the Year. Midwest District Teachers of the Year become candidates for the 2021 SHAPE America National Teachers of the Year.
