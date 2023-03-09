Three former students make up the Class of 2023 of the Terre Haute South High School Hall of Distinction.
They will be inducted during ceremonies April 14 and 15. The trio includes Marcus Lorick, Anne Newton McFadden, and Andrew J. Williams, MD.
Lorick was a member of the South Class of 2001. After graduating, Marcus attended Eastern Illinois University on a full football scholarship. He currently serves as division manager for Alcon Surgical of Fort Worth, Texas, a leader in surgical eye care. Lorick was a founding member of Alcon’s first surgical academic team which focuses on helping develop ophthalmic eye surgeons.
He currently leads a team developing new technologies in the treatment of glaucoma.
Lorick and his wife, Jennifer, currently reside in Fort Worth, with their three daughters, Maria, Mariah and Marlee.
Newton McFadden graduated in 1996 and earned a President’s Scholarship to Indiana State University. She attended the Georgetown University Law Center. Following graduation from law school, she was hired as a law clerk in the United States Court of Federal Claims.
She also worked for 11 years as an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. Since 2018, she has served as assistant dean of student services and dean of students for the Indiana University Maurer School of Law in Bloomington.
McFadden resides in Bloomington with her husband, Lane, and daughter, Lark.
Williams, MD, was a member of the South Class of 2000. Williams attended Indiana State University where he was awarded a Hines Memorial Medal for highest academic achievement, and the Indiana University School of Medicine.
In addition to a practice in cardiology, Williams serves as a member of the teaching faculty at the St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis with special focus in cardiovascular imaging as well as nuclear cardiology. He was the recipient of a cardiology fellowship and in 2017 received the Cardiology Teacher of the year award.
Williams resides in Indianapolis with his wife, Jessica and son, Ethan.
The Hall of Distinction celebration is scheduled for April 14 at South High School, and April 15 with a banquet at the Terre Haute Country Club.
For dinner reservations, contact Lana Shuck at South High School, at 812-462-4252.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.