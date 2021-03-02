Longtime Indiana casino exec selling out after allegations

In this May 16, 2013, photo, Rod Ratcliff, CEO of Centaur gaming, owner of racinos, smiles during an interview. The Indiana Gaming Commission voted Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, to force Ratcliff to give up his ownership stake in a Lake Michigan casino and a new casino being built in Gary, Indiana, saying he had continued exerting control over its parent company in violation of state orders. (Danese Kenon/The Indianapolis Star via AP)