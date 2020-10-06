A long line of eager voters stood outside The Meadows vote center this morning.
"It's been crazy good," said Bill Shipman, inspector, who was quite busy assisting voters.
In-person early voting began at three sites in Vigo County: The Meadows, lower level; Haute City Center (formerly Honey Creek Mall); and Vigo County Annex. The Meadows and Haute City Center are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the annex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At about 10:45 a.m. today, 26 people stood in line at the Meadows voting center, located in the lower level.
Among them was Kelly Dumas, a retired teacher. "I was out for my morning walk and thought I'd stop in and get my vote counted, get it done and have it off my mind," she said.
The presidential election is a high priority for her, and she planned to vote for Joe Biden. "I'd like to vote for the safety of our citizens and our country," she said. "He seems to be more in touch with what's going on in the country."
Voter Ron Funk said of his early voting, "The sooner I can get it done, the better off I am."
This election is "very important," he said. "We're going to lose our country. All this rioting stuff and no one wants to take control of it. It just seems to get worse and worse. The Democrats are like, just leave it alone. It will be okay."
Funk supports Donald Trump's re-election.
Also in line were Janice and Gary Smith, who said they wanted to "get it out of the way."
Another woman, who asked to remain unnamed, said "everything" in this election is important to her. She will vote for Biden. The current president "causes too much chaos," she said.
The three early voting sites will remain open through the election, although all vote centers will be closed Monday, Nov. 2, except for the County Annex, which will be open that day from 8 a.m. to noon.
All vote centers will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Election Day.
The Meadows, Haute City Center and Vigo County Annex also will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31.
Five additional vote centers will open on Oct. 27.
On election day, Vigo County will have 18 voting sites.
