Area residents and business owners can learn about the 26% federal tax credit extension through 2022 for installing solar panels on houses, farm structures and places of business at Solarize Indiana’s next Zoom meeting scheduled 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
The grassroots community group will host the free 30-minute presentation followed by an hour for questions and answers.
“One of the main benefits of installing solar with the help of Solarize Indiana is group pricing,” co-chairperson Carolyn Vann said.
“In addition to reducing the costs of installing a solar system, adding solar panels to structures permits more energy independence with less exposure to increasing utility bills,” Vann added. “Net metering will be available through June 2022.
“Also, adding solar does not affect the assessed value of a structure and will not increase the owner’s property taxes. The addition of solar has the potential to increase property value, however.”
Registration is required to attend the Zoom meeting. The link can be found at facebook.com/solarizeECI or by emailing a request to Vann at cvann@bsu.edu or John Vann at jvann@bsu.edu.
