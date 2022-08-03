Zoning board OKs hospital's parking lot request

The Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday approved a special use to allow Union Hospital to use seven property lots for off-site parking.
The special use approval was required as the paved parking lots would not meet the minimum distance from a street intersection for non-residential driveways. The hospital requested a distance of 35 feet, instead of 50 feet, from the intersection of Fourth and Maiden streets and Fifth and Maiden streets.
Mike Mullins, assistant system director of facilities at Union Hospital, told the board the hospital has no plans to build any new facilities in that area in its 10-year plan.
“This would just be an addition to move staff and physicians across the corner, basically, to expand the patient parking area,” Mullins said. “The new parking there would be all day [for staff and physicians], so there would not be a lot of traffic in and out that parking lot.”
The measure goes to the Terre Haute City Council Thursday to rezone the lots for parking.
The board also approved a special use to allow the former Stadler and Company building at Erie Canal and Margaret Avenue to be used for a church and private school. One third of the building will remain as retail space. The Life Center and Eastside Christian Academy will occupy the majority of the building and an off-site parking area with about 20 spaces behind the building off of 131/2 Street.
In July, the Terre Haute City Council approved zoning to convert a portion of the retail space for the church and school. The special use from the Zoning Appeals Board was needed to allow a church in a C-5 commercial zoning. Laura Stadler, who is selling the property, told the board she thinks the church and school “is a wonderful thing for the neighborhood.”
