The 14 teen-agers listened closely as Tanya Bell McKinzie, a Terre Haute native, talked about her path to success as an attorney, CEO of Indiana Black Expo and now a business owner.
The young women participated in a Juneteenth event called “Young, Black and Empowered,” which took place at Haute Body Bar in downtown Terre Haute for teenage girls, and The Classic Man at The Meadows for young men.
The goal of the event was to inspire the next generation of black leaders and change makers.
McKinzie encouraged the young women to take advantage of every opportunity; maintain good grades; be part of a good circle of friends who are motivated; learn as many skills as they can; network and work hard.
She described growing up in the projects in her hometown in a single-parent family. “I had a good life. We were poor, but we didn’t know what that meant,” she said.
She did well in school, graduated from Indiana State University (later serving on its board of trustees) and then obtained a law degree from Indiana University.
“How blessed I have been in the opportunities that have been there for me, “ she told the young women. “Doors have opened … I look forward to seeing what God has in store for all of you beautiful ladies.”
Attendees heard from black professionals who have achieved success in their careers. For young women, speakers were McKinzie, Tomi Rose and Carlene Sakbun, who owns Haute Body Bar.
For young men, speakers were Ron Prince, Tony McGee and Jerald Baker.
The event culminated with each attendee receiving a professionally styled outfit or suit and professional headshots.
The event is a new addition to the Terre Haute Day Juneteenth celebration, now in its fourth year.
“We’re always looking at how do we make the most impact,” said Courtney Chipol, regional director of the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center. She helps organize Terre Haute Day Juneteenth events.
In terms of business, a Pitch Black event took place Thursday and a Black Owned Business Expo will take place today (Saturday) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Community Center.
“Where we felt we were missing true impact was with that teenage population,” which lead to Young, Black and Empowered, Chipol said. Haute Body Bar sponsored the girls, and Tony McGee sponsored the boys.
Each participant received, at no charge, a professional outfit and professional photos, so if they go to a job or college interview, “They have something where they can put their best foot forward,” Chipol said.
“Our goal is that they leave with inspiration. They leave with some practical life advice. And they leave feeling like they can also make an impact here in Terre Haute,” she said.
Among students participating at Haute Body Bar was Jayden Thompson, who will be a senior at South Vigo. “I think it’s a really good opportunity,” she said. She was eager to hear the experiences and advice of the speakers.
Her future goals include having her own business.
Myla Webster, also a senior at South Vigo, hoped to learn from speakers how to make a difference in the lives of others and serve as a good role model.
“I think it’s a super cool opportunity to have them dress us and do our makeup and style us,” Webster said.
Meanwhile, Friday afternoon, several young men were being outfitted at The Classic Man located in The Meadows. They had earlier heard from speakers including Tony McGee, a Terre Haute native, former NFL football player and successful businessman.
Tony Brewer, owner of The Classic Man, was fitting the young men with suits; they also received shoes and a haircut. He believes the takeaway for the teenagers was “you can do big things, even if you’re from a small city.”
One of the participants, Imer Holman, is a South Vigo senior. “I think it’s a great opportunity to show us we all can look presentable, act presentable and have success in our life. We met with three individuals who are very successful … it inspired me and I think it inspired others who attended.”
Holman added, “It shows some guys may come from nothing, but they can always amount to something.” He aspires to attend a military academy, become an attorney and one day work in intelligence in the private sector.
