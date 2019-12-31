Youth Ranch names Clay's Harden 'Sheriff of Year'

Leaders of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch have chosen Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden as 2019 Sheriff of the Year for his “diligent work developing our not-for-profit academy for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime,” the group said in a news release.
Harden, who serves as home county sheriff for the 62-acre training and recreational retreat under development for Indiana teens, has enjoyed a long career in public safety, both with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
“Sheriff Harden helped us locate and purchase the perfect property featuring three lakes, rolling wooded ground and existing buildings already being used for Youth Ranch needs,” said former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, the youth ranch's board president.
Harden is often credited for his guidance in moving along the ISYR’s planning and build-out, Putnam County Sheriff and youth ranch vice president Scott Stockton said.
“Anyone who knows Paul Harden knows he has a kind, servant’s heart. He has attended every meeting and event, offered words of encouragement at every turn, identified and raised vital resources to keep things on track,” said youth ranch secretary and Grant County Sheriff Reggie Nevels.
