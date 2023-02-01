High school students interested in public safety careers will be offered free, week-long leadership academies at the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch beginning with a pilot program this summer.
Fire, emergency medical services, police and sheriffs youth camps will be offered at the ranch's 62-acre training retreat in Clay County.
The offerings come after an agreement announced Wednesday by leaders of the nonprofit Youth Ranch and Crossroads of America Council, BSA-Exploring.
“Indiana figures show nearly 14,000 law enforcement recruits will be needed from among our state’s current K-12 student population,” Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, Youth Ranch board president, said in a news release.
“Figures for the fire service are being calculated, but all indications are a similarly staggering need for motivated, qualified applicants – among urban, suburban, rural and volunteer departments.”
Plasse said ISYR is working with sheriffs, police and fire chiefs to develop and host “fascinating, hands-on career camps to maintain teens’ interest in public service during high schoolers’ crucial decision-making years about education, friends, work and habits.”
ISYR is partnering statewide with Learning For Life, a national not-for-profit workforce development and career exploration program delivered by BSA’s Exploring Program.
Youth ranch facilities are being developed specifically for these statewide academies. The property offers both open spaces and wooded acreage, as well as three lakes.
A pilot program planned for July 2023 will include students from Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo counties.
Teens from these counties who have successfully completed eighth grade will be eligible to register and participate. There is no charge.
Other requirements will include excellent physical and mental health, good academic and disciplinary standing, a desire to learn about public safety and a recommendation by a local school administrator, sheriff, police or fire chief.
Printed applications will be available in April through high school guidance offices in the pilot counties. Other participating counties will be included in 2024 as facilities continue to be funded and built at the ranch.
To request more information, to volunteer or to donate, write to Indiana’s Sheriff & Police Explorer Academy or Indiana’s Fire & EMS Explorer Academy, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil IN 47834 or go to www.CrossroadsBSA.org
