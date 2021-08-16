Youngest learners: Deming Early Learning Center welcomes students

Brittney Nutter hugged her son, Bradley, before leaving him at his new transitional kindergarten classroom Monday morning at the Deming Early Learning Center.
"Do you have hot wheels here?" Bradley asked teacher Ashley Rowe, who showed him an area that had all kinds of activities for children as everyone got organized — and in the right place — on the first day of school for the Vigo County School Corp.
Nutter put on her son's face mask, and soon, it was time for her to go. "Bye, Mommy," Bradley said. "Bye, Mom." She left, and he joined classmates immersed in Legos, books, puzzles and more.
Monday began the 2021-22 school year for the Vigo County School Corp., and the first year for the new Deming Early Learning Center, which as of Monday had about 285 children enrolled in child care, full-day pre-school, transitional kindergarten and special education pre-school programs.
The early learning center consolidates several programs at one site and also allows the district to expand its early childhood programming.
"We've never really had something like this," said Ashley Bennett, school principal. "It's a place where kids ages infant to 5 can go and find a safe place that's developmentally appropriate to meet their needs. It's also the first place to have a full-day preschool program in the school corporation, which is a really big deal for a lot of working parents."
Only 35% of children under age 5 in Vigo County are enrolled in high-quality childcare programs. The new early learning center provides more opportunities for those children and families who maybe couldn't afford it before, Bennett said.
All VCSC Title 1 students can attend for free the Deming full-day pre-K. "That helps a lot of families in the neighborhood and in the whole community," Bennett said.
The shortage of quality early childhood education programs in the community "is a real problem," said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications. "It's a problem with kindergarten readiness, but it follows a student all the way through graduation. A good, solid start for our youngest learners is very important for educational success."
Also, being able to offer a full-day pre-K program free for those who live in Title 1 districts "is an unbelievable asset to our community," he said.
The early learning center offers four transitional kindergarten classes. Transitional kindergarten uses a kindergarten curriculum, but it’s more hands-on and play-based. At the end of the year, parents and the teacher decide if a child needs another year of kindergarten or if the child is ready for first grade.
"The pandemic and learning loss wasn't just about the students already in school. It's about our youngest learners as well — students who maybe didn't get to go to day care as the result of COVID," Riley said.
Offering transitional kindergarten classes for students old enough to attend kindergarten, but who may not be ready socially, emotionally or academically, "I think will be a big boost to these students, and it's one of the ways we're addressing learning loss," Riley said.
The district hired a few more kindergarten teachers for the center, but otherwise the district brought in existing staff. Transitional kindergarten started Monday, with the full-day pre-K to start later this week.
As children arrived with parents, grandparents and guardians, Principal Bennett stood in front of the school to greet them. Some children wore brand new school clothes, while others lugged backpacks that appeared to be almost as big as they were.
Staci Hunt brought her 5-year-old, Iyonna Baugh, who will be in transitional kindergarten. Hunt is grateful to have the transitional kindergarten program because "I think she needs the extra step before she goes into a regular kindergarten."
Jolene Green took a cell phone photo of her son, 5-year-old Tobias, in front of the school sign, which read, "Welcome Stars." Said Tobias: "I be happy."
He attended pre-K at Lost Creek, and Green thought the program at Deming, with smaller class sizes and an aide in the classroom, would be a good fit for her son.
Meanwhile, as Adrianna Bell approached the school with her mom, she proudly told Principal Bennett that "I'm going to be 6 in three months." Her outfit included a yellow Minnie Mouse shirt and a red face mask with white polka dots; her mom carried her backpack, which had a unicorn theme.
Bennett chatted with the family and then told Adrianna, "have a good day. I'll see you in a little bit."
Carolyn Bell, Adrianna's mom, said her daughter, who attended pre-K at Meadows Elementary, is autistic. Bell believes the new learning center is a good fit for her daughter. "We struggled with where we were going to be able to send her. A lot of schools don't work with autism," she said.
For Bennett, opening the new center "is super exciting. It's almost like my first day of school again," even though it's her 12th year with the district. "It's like I'm starting over again. It's fun to see all the excited faces of all the kids coming in ... I love to see how happy they are because I know how happy I am about it."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
