Young welder appreciates start he got at VCSC

It’s a Friday afternoon in late summer, and Levi Jones is off the clock. The new apprentice at Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 157 has put in a full week — cramming 40 hours of welding and class into four days.
He’s not at home, putting his feet up like most recent high school graduates might be tempted to do.
He’s back where it all started — Terre Haute South Vigo High School. More specifically, he’s in Gregg Dillion’s welding class. He’s brought a pipe with him from Local 157, pointing out the new weld techniques he’s learned halfway through his apprenticeship. His friends, current seniors at Terre Haute South Vigo are asking questions.
Dillion sits back, smiling, happy to hand over his class time to one of the student’s peers.
“The kids will listen to him before me sometimes,” Dillion says. “They see he’s moved on, and he talks through some of the things that I harped on but maybe students ignore.”
Dillion remembers Jones as a student with an early interest in welding, one that Jones inherited from his grandfather. Early in his high school career, Jones selected the welding career pathway and earned college credit in dual-credit classes offered in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College.
“Mr. Dillion worked with me to get me prepared for my union apprenticeship,” Jones said. “I remember his excellent teaching, but the thing I remember most is his persistence with me, pushing me to do the best I can.”
In his senior year, Jones worked with a team of students to produce a custom-made sign for Terre Haute Chevrolet. Students took the Chevrolet logo and graphed it for a plasma cutter. The sign hangs on a wall at Terre Haute Chevrolet, but the sign represents an early sign that Jones could perform work that clients would want. Jones was hooked.
“The pathways program prepared by teaching me the ways of a career — how much safety and work ethic means,” Jones said. “Now, with my apprenticeship I’m 10 weeks away from going straight into the work force. If I want to attend college, I won’t have to pay for certain classes because of my dual credit.”
Along with working with real-world clients, Jones used his welding career pathway to prepare him for a union apprenticeship. He earned two certifications that made his application to be a union apprentice shine. He’s also leaving big shoes to fill on Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s supermileage car team.
“Levi was doing most of the aluminum welding for our car early on,” Dillion recalls. “If a kid’s doing well and they aren’t being challenged enough, I throw him on something to challenge him more. It didn’t always fit into the grade book exactly, but it was what was best for him and some others.”
According to Career/Technical Education Curriculum Coordinator Doug Dillion, career pathways allow students to start on a career early.
“We start our career pathway counseling in middle school, which allows students to start exploring different career opportunities in technology, family and consumer sciences, and business early,” says Dillion. “We help students complete an interest and skill inventory.”
Eighth-graders in Vigo County School Corporation investigate careers and the education required for those careers, including the cost of higher education. This cost analysis helps students start to think about college debt and their future plans. Students use Indiana Career Explorer to help, and students and parents revisit the system each year of high school.
“Union apprenticeships don’t charge money, and Levi was able to earn college credit for free while he was finishing high school,” Dillion said. “The real value for our students interested in a union trade is the proximity we have to those programs here in Vigo County.”
For Jones, staying close to home was a huge advantage when he decided to go through the Local 157 apprenticeship program.
“It means a lot to be able to do all this in Terre Haute,” Jones says. “My entire family has been in Terre Haute for many years. You have to take advantage of what’s here, and there are so many people to ask questions of when you’re trying to figure out what will come next.”
One of those people helping to guide Jones is Jeff Ehrlich, his instructor at Local 157. He notes that Local 157 takes 30-40 apprentices a year. Last year, they had 70 applications.
“We like to see ambitious young people who are driven to reach their goals in life,” Ehrlich said. “High school classes like the ones Levi took are important to start kids thinking about their career.”
For Jones, ambition continues to be a theme. In late August, he earned a 6G Certification, which means he’s able to perform one of the most difficult welds in the field. This certification will allow Jones to gain more work as a future union welder.
“If you look at any facet of the community, there’s welding involved,” Ehrlich said. “There’s gratification involved when you can see your work around town. If a kid wants to travel, there’s a lot of welding jobs around the country.”
While Jones may have an opportunity to travel as the result of his welding education, he’s not concerned with that right now. There’s a group of his buddies awaiting graduation at Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and he has a collection of new welds to show them. For his former instructor Gregg Dillion, there’s big value in having Jones close to home for now.
“He sees how things play out in the next step of the educational process,” Dillion said. “He adds some value to what I’m saying to my current students.”
For Jones, he’s just glad to be around family — both traditional and new.
“The benefits of being a union welder is that you’re working with your family,” Jones said. “It’s not just about one person, it’s about everybody you’re working with.”
— This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by the Vigo County School Corp.
