Young social activist leaders emerging locally

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police has sparked a national movement to end racial injustices, one that in Terre Haute has lead to some new voices and groups dedicated to reform.

Erick Beverly, who has led recent peaceful protest marches down Wabash Avenue, is working on creating a nonprofit organization called CHANGE of Terre Haute.

Another group that has emerged is the Reform Movement of Terre Haute, organized by Dominique Morefield, Isaac Wonderlin and Emma Crossen.

“I would like to see lasting policy change in the community that benefits the black community and the lower income community,” said Morefield, a 24-year-old Terre Haute native. “Policies that help both of those really benefit everyone else in the community as a whole.”

She was interviewed outside the Vigo County Annex, where the group hosted a demonstration advocating that projected surplus public safety funds be used on programs and services that help keep offenders out of jail. The demonstration was called #CareNotCages, with at least 30 people attending.

“I’d like to see less policing and more services to help people who may be in trouble,” said Morefield, a Terre Haute South Vigo High School graduate who has been pursuing a bachelor’s degree at Indiana State University.

The Reform Movement, formed in the last two weeks, has gotten information out primarily through social media.

Floyd’s death “really woke up the nation as a whole. We’ve had our nation woken up a few times from a few deaths, but never this way, where even a town the size of Terre Haute is waking up, too,” Morefield said.

The group wants to build on that momentum. “We want to keep it going even when people aren’t out there with signs,” she said.

The Reform group also organized a June 4 Community Talkback session that took place at Fairbanks Park; at that session, audience members were invited to share their experiences with police, prosecutors and judges. About 150 people attended.

Wonderlin, 25, also is a Terre Haute native and South Vigo graduate. Some of the issues now at the forefront nationally are those he’s worked on for several years, including time spent in Seattle, Washington.

“Our goal is to bring tangible change to people we know, love and care about within this city and county,” Wonderlin said. “If we’re going to change things nationally, we need to start locally.”

Crossen, also raised in Terre Haute, moved away for several years, but she moved back with her husband and two children in November. She’s done fundraising for nonprofit advocacy groups and has lived in Los Angeles and Boston.

Her role models were family members and family friends connected to the Terre Haute community who were “taking stances for what they believed in” and working to make a difference, she said.

As different people in Terre Haute organized various protests May 30 following the death of George Floyd, “The energy that was there was just so evident ... this was bigger than any of us,” Crossen said.

Those involved in the various efforts have been working collaboratively.

The young leaders have invited Pastor Terry Clark of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church to speak at some of their events. Clark said he supports their efforts to address systemic racism and social injustices.

“I’m happy to see the younger people getting involved. They’re working to get themselves a seat at the table with the local authorities in order to make sure some changes are made,” Clark said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

“Right now, they are probably the best instruments and vehicles of change we can have.”

Morefield, who invited Clark to speak at the June 4 Community Talkback session, took one of his classes at ISU a few years ago, he said. He’s an instructor in African-American studies.

Clark and Morefield were among those who attended a meeting Thursday with Terre Haute police chief Shawn Keen and Mayor Duke Bennett.

Clark spoke highly of the young leadership that is emerging.

“I think they are very sharp individuals. They are intelligent. They know what their goals are and they know how to go about accomplishing those goals,” he said. “They know basically the right people to talk with and talk to make sure their concerns are heard. I applaud them for their vision and commitment.”

Morefield, commenting on Thursday’s meeting with the mayor and police chief, said, “I think it is a first step of many in a direction toward reform.”

Who are they?

“I wasn’t always super passionate about issues like this,” Morefield said. But things changed when she lived in the Washington, D.C., and witnessed frequent protests there, “especially when you go up on the Hill on Saturday. It kind of inspired me to see the action you can actually take to make real change happen in your own community.”

In Washington, she worked as a nanny and lived with a racially blended family “that cared about a lot of the same issues I did. ... They definitely influenced me in being able to be more vocal and speak up about topics.”

More recently, she has pursued a double major in English and political science at ISU, with a minor in social justice; she had to take last year off for financial reasons. She has served as political engagement director for College Democrats.

The Reform Movement doesn’t have a political party affiliation.

She and Wonderlin know each other from high school, and she and Crossen met as they both became involved in recent protest events.

Morefield said the three of them “each reach very different people ... we each bring something different to the table.”

Looking to the future, she said, “I really have a passion for justice and standing up for what is right.” A future goal is to work in inner city, impoverished communities to help make a difference.

Wonderlin, who graduated from Anderson University in 2017, went to Seattle and worked for City Year, a national service program. He worked with low-income schools and children who were falling behind.

He also was part of a race and equity committee there. People were hurting because of discrimination and systems and laws put in place not helping people, but harming them, he said.

About a year ago, he returned to Terre Haute.

He, Morefield and Crossen created a Facebook page to collaborate with other groups “and work toward systematic change within our community.”

#CarenotCages is among the first initiatives, with a focus on the root causes of why people continue to be re-incarcerated and how to keep them out of the system. Related issues that must be addressed include the opioid crisis and addiction as well as homelessness and mental health problems, he said.

Crossen, who has lived the last 20 years in Kansas, Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles, said she’s learned a lot from others about showing up as a white person against racism.

While in Los Angeles, she worked for the Courage Campaign, a statewide advocacy organization that focused on a such issues as the environment, health care, racial justice and economics. She learned much about advocacy, although her primary responsibility was fundraising.

“My hope for Terre Haute is that we end the undue influence of policing and incarceration here and build political power for thriving neighborhoods and restorative justice,” Crossen said in an email.

Currently, she’s focused on supporting relationships across race and class and among new activists and those who have been working for racial justice in this community for decades.

“Two weeks in, I can’t wait to keep going,” Crossen said.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.