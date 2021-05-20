Young people start getting vaccines

Fourteen-year-old Jenny Li admitted to being “very, very nervous” Thursday afternoon as she went to the Union Health Professional Office Building for her COVID-19 vaccination.
The Honey Creek Middle School eighth-grader wanted the vaccine and knows it’s important to provide protection from COVID, but still — she worried about possible side effects.
While Li received the Pfizer vaccine, her mom got Moderna and had a fever with both doses. Also, a classmate who got vaccinated warned her that her arm might be “very, very sore” the next day.
After she received her first dose Thursday, Jenny Li said, “It’s not too bad ... I feel better now.” But she was still a little worried about possible side effects.
Her dad, Xiaolong Li, who accompanied her, said he had the Pfizer vaccine and had no problems.
Despite her worries, Jenny Li said she wanted to get vaccinated because “I felt it would be safer and the risks of getting COVID would be smaller.”
According to Union Health, soon after the Indiana Department of Health made the vaccine available to Hoosiers 12 and older late last week, the vaccine schedule in the new COVID-19 Clinic filled up.
As of Thursday, the state’s COVID vaccination dashboard showed that statewide, 1.1% of 12- to 15-year-olds had their first vaccination dose, and 3.8% of 16- to 19-year-olds had their first dose. It also showed that 2.8% of 16- to 19-year-olds were fully vaccinated. The state does not have a breakdown by age group at the county level.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for young people ages 12 to 15. No other vaccine has been approved for those under 18.
Also, anyone under 18 needs parental consent to be vaccinated.
Ashlee Stewart, public health educator with the Vigo County Health Department, urges eligible young people — and their families — to get vaccinated. “The vaccine is available and it’s our best way to fight COVID,” she said.
The health department will conduct vaccination clinics at West Vigo, South Vigo and North Vigo high schools next week, and any VCSC high school student with parental consent can get vaccinated. As of Thursday, the school district had 135 registrations, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
Stewart is aware that some young people are reluctant to get vaccinated, including her own 14-year-old son. “I think it’s social media” and some of the false information being presented, she said.
She does have an appointment for her son. “He doesn’t have a choice,” she said. The COVID vaccine prevents serious illness, hospitalization and death. It prevents serious side effects from COVID.
And in her family’s case, “I don’t want to have to deal with quarantine again all next year,” Stewart said.
She is aware of a 14-year-old in Vigo County who has been hospitalized with COVID; the youth will be okay.
“This is real, and this is what’s going on right now,” Stewart said. “We need to make sure our kids are taken care of.”
As soon as U.S. health advisers endorsed the use of of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up, Richie Gustafson’s parents went online to set up an appointment for him.
The 14-year-old got his vaccine at a CVS the very next day.
“I’m really glad I’m getting vaccinated,” said the Woodrow Wilson Middle School eighth-grader. “I’m really hopeful things will return to normal at some point soon.” He’s remained at home this school year and pursued his education through the VCSC online program, Vigo Virtual Success Academy.
He’s looking forward to attending school in-person at Terre Haute North Vigo High School in August.
Gustafson was not worried about getting the shot, as he gets flu shots every year, anyway. He also knows that by getting the vaccine, he’s protecting not only his own health, but that of others.
The only side affects were a slightly sore arm and a minor headache the day afterward, Gustafson said.
He urges his peers to get vaccinated. “It’s a good step to protecting other people around you. It’s a good step to getting back doing normal things again,” he said. “Hopefully it will help us get out of this pandemic faster.”
Dr. Jacqueline Holder, a pediatrician, is hopeful that sometime this summer, primary care physicians and pediatricians will be able to administer COVID vaccines out of their offices. Doctors help families work through their concerns, whether it be over COVID or other vaccinations. “This isn’t new for us,” she said.
People trust their doctors and want their opinions on whether it’s safe, Holder said. Once it’s available in physicians’ offices, they’ll be able to have those conversations and then immediately “get it done.”
“We know as a community we don’t go forward unless we get vaccinated. We don’t get the opportunity to mingle, or see our older relatives safely without it. The way to get the masks off is to be vaccinated, or enough of us that we don’t ever go through what we went through in the last 12 months,” Holder said.
Her daughter, Lily Holder, 16, is fully vaccinated. “I wanted to get it as soon as I could,” she said. “I felt like it was the responsible thing to do.” Most students she knows are getting vaccinated.
Some students are waiting “for more research behind it,” or their parents want them to wait, she said. Lily Holder was a little tired after the second Pfizer dose, but that was the extent of side effects.
North Vigo student Libby Shearer, 16, also is fully vaccinated. “It’s a weight off your shoulders,” she said. “You have one less worry.”
Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the state’s website at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.