With a mission of bringing 10,000 households to financial stability in the years to come, the United Way of the Wabash Valley campaigns vigorously to fund its programs.
A new incentive this year for donors was a twist on the long-standing partnership with Terre Haute Chevrolet. Rather than giving away a car as in years past, the lucky donor had a chance to win a $10,000 cash.
On Thursday, Terre Haute resident Haley Akers opened the correct box to win the big bucks.
“I was shocked,” Akers said after wiping away tears.
Akers said she's never won anything, and she only started contributing to the United Way about six months ago when she started working at the bank as a teller.
“I'd never had the opportunity to donate before,” she said.
Akers' parents, Shannon and Shawn Strain, were both tearful as well upon seeing their daughter open the winning box.
“She so deserves it,” Shannon Strain said.
“She works hard,” Shawn Strain added about his daughter. “She's a single mother with two boys, working a part-time job. This extra money will help her with those kids and their future.”
Akers said when she learned her name had been drawn as a finalist for Thursday's drawing, she at first thought it was a hoax.
“I honestly thought it was a scam, but I'm really glad I came now,” she said.
United Way executive director Richard Payonk said the cash giveaway was a fun way to reward donors who have invested in the the community.
“It certainly looks like it means a lot to her, and that really feels good when that happens,” Payonk said of Akers' reaction.
“We don't normally expect the $10K giveaway or the car giveaway to be part of our work as much as incentivizing people to join our work, but when it does a little of that, it's pretty nice,” he added.
Terre Haute Chevroley general manager Kevin Cauble said one of the best ways to demonstrate support of the community is through a partnership with the United Way and their initiatives to move people from poverty to independence.
“Together, I think we are on a mission to change lives together in Terre Haute,” Cauble said.
United Way development director Danielle Isbell explained how only one of the three boxes on the table contained the cash prize, while two contained a consolation prize of a complimentary car detailing job from Terre Haute Chevrolet.
The three finalists were called forward to select a box to open in the same order their names were drawn last week.
Beth Hock from Union Health selected the box farthest to her left, while Akers of First Financial Bank chose the first box, which left Sally Massey from Union Health with the center box.
After a countdown, the women opened the boxes. Faux $100 bills popped up in Akers' box, indicating she won the $10,000.
“I'm just going to save it and try to get a house for us,” she said of herself and her sons – 4-year-old Bentley and 2-year-old Brody.
To be eligible for the giveaway, United Way donors earned chances to win the $10,000 cash based on their support. Any donation of at least $25 from a new donor, or a donation from a previous donor that increased from the previous year by at least $25, automatically entered the donor in the drawing for the cash.
There was also an incentive to donate more with a bonus of six entries for every $100 new donations or increases. This year there were 10,156 entries from 735 donors resulting in donations of $120,943 raised by the incentive.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.