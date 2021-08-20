As Shane Meehan II began addressing his West Vigo High School peers during a school assembly Tuesday, the Green Dome fell silent.
Meehan wanted to talk to the student body head-on about a traumatic event that has forever changed not only his life, but the lives of many. His father faces federal charges in connection with the July 7 shooting death of Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency, who also was a federal task force agent.
The 17-year-old spoke during an assembly in which Principal Ryan Easton addressed expectations of students, school rules and how students should treat one another. During a discussion of bullying, Easton introduced Meehan, who had asked for the opportunity to speak.
“I told everybody that what my dad did was not my actions; they were his,” Meehan recounted in an interview Thursday.
“I wanted to be treated like everybody else. And if the same thing happened to any of their parents, if their parents did something like that, I wouldn’t look at them any different.”
But reaching out beyond his own pain, Meehan told students that if any of them were going through a rough time, he was there to help them and talk to them.
“I was there to listen,” he told them.
When he was done, Meehan received a standing ovation and many hugs; several people had tears in their eyes.
“In my 23 years of teaching, it’s got to rank at the top for one of the most humbling moments as an educator,” Easton said. “To see a kid in those shoes put it all out there in front of his peers. ... What he did was unbelievable.”
When Meehan was done, “You could just see the stress released from his shoulders,” Easton said.
Easton had reached out to the family several times after July 7, the day of the shooting, and the West Vigo junior asked the principal if he could address the student body.
Meehan’s mom, Mandy, said she’s proud of her son, not only for how he addressed what happened, but for offering to help others who need it.
She wrote on social media, “Standing with courage. Standing to move past the hurt. Standing to offer a hand if another student ever needed help. Standing to say thank you for the support he has already received ... That’s my son. Words are not enough to show my pride for him.”
The West Vigo student had been nervous before he spoke. He didn’t know how people would react or if some might be unkind — but that did not happen. They were overwhelmingly supportive, kind and positive.
Mandy Meehan, who did not attend, said she was a nervous wreck beforehand.
“You can’t hold a child accountable for their parent’s actions,” she said. “And that’s what he was trying to stand on. There’s nothing we can do about what happened.” Her goal going forward is “to raise them up and keep them headed the right way.”
For Mandy Meehan and her three children, what happened July 7 was shocking and devastating. “Our lives have been turned upside down,” she said. Family members have sought counseling. “It was a trauma. It was a blast to our systems.”
Shane Meehan saw his dad that day. His younger sister played catch with their dad the night before. Life was normal — nothing appeared terribly wrong. When they learned what had happened, “We were absolutely blown away,” Mandy Meehan said.
The 17-year-old Meehan said he’s received much support, and when he did receive a few hateful texts, he did not respond; he just blocked those who sent the texts.
He wants to move forward with his life. According to his mom, he chose not to bury his head and fear what was next. He wanted to come at it straight on and address it right away.
“And talking about it sure has helped him,” Mandy Meehan said.
Shane Meehan has many emotions about what happened, but still intends to maintain a relationship with his father.
While what’s happened has been devastating, Mandy Meehan is determined “to make sure all three (children) continue on and we’re all learning from it ... We will come out stronger together.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
