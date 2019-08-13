Terre Haute Young Leaders, a branch of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, has set the date for the 2019 Leadership Conference as Nov. 11.
The event will be on the campus of Indiana State University.
The 2019 event will kick off with keynote speaker Julia M. Winston, CEO and lead strategist of Brave Leadership Consulting. Winston will speak on “How to Become a Person of Influence, Even if No One Knows Who You Are.”
Early bird registration is open until Friday for $50 per person (general price is $55). Members of THYL also get a discounted rate of $50. Group pricing is available for groups of 10 or more at $45 per person.
For more information or to register visit THLeadershipConference.com.
