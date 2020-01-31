You probably already know how to fight 'Wuhan virus'

Wabash Valley residents are being encouraged to be more diligent in their hand-washing and hygiene due to the spread of a novel coronavirus that has sickened thousands of people in China and at least two people in Illinois.
Wabash Valley medical experts are encouraging the public to take standard precautions to ward off more common viruses in cold and flu season, including getting a flu shot.
Dr. Anup Trikannad, a hospitalist at Union Hospital, said regular hand washing and covering coughs and sneezes are useful to preventing the spread of flu no matter what virus is involved.
Getting a flu shot is also recommended, he said, because flu season usually continues into March.
Trikannad said the new virus is called a novel coronavirus, meaning it is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.
The virus originated in an animal, and has now moved to humans, and can be spread among humans. The original transmission source is currently unknown, but could have come from eating under-cooked meat or other contact with an infected animal.
The symptoms of this new strain have so far seemed to be the same for known flu viruses, Trikannad said, so a person who comes down with a fever and other flu symptoms might not consider they have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
In fact, the treatment so far directed at symptoms such as respiratory problems and fever. Treatment can also be given with antiviral drugs, which are prescription medicines that fight against flu viruses in the body. Antiviral drugs are not sold over-the-counter, but are available by prescription from a health care provider. Antiviral drugs are different from antibiotics, which fight against bacterial infections.
Lab testing is required to confirm which strain of flu a person has, and many people may recover from the flu before the lab results are known.
Trikannad said at Union Hospital precautions being taken to stop the spread of flu include use of face masks to capture droplets from coughs and sneezes and regular hand washing.
Coronaviruses (known as CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, commonly known as MERS, and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, known as SARS.
Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people.
According to the World Health Organization, detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.
Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has spread between two people in the United States, representing the first instance of person-to-person spread with this new virus here.
Previously, all confirmed U.S. cases had been associated with travel to Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019.
However, the latest 2019-nCoV patient has no history of travel to Wuhan, but shared a household with the patient diagnosed last week with 2019-nCoV infection.
The CDC has said it is likely there will be more cases of 2019-nCoV reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks, including more person-to-person spread.
Terre Haute Regional Hospital issued a statement that proactive precautions and regular updates are coming from health organizations.
“Seasonally, we screen patients for fever, flu-like symptoms and travel. With the novel coronavirus, we’re practicing heightened vigilance by specifying recent travel history from China and, at first point of contact, screening patients for fever and respiratory illness. As part of HCA Healthcare, which is working in tandem with the CDC on proactive preparedness precautions, we are receiving regular updates and guidance.”
Roni Rozina, spokesperson for the Vigo County Helath Department, said the public is encouraged to get a flu shot and seek treatment from their doctor for flu symptoms.
The role of the county health department is to share information with state health officials if a hospital or doctor’s office treats someone who has the novel coronavirus.
The World Health Organization has information on coronaviruses at its website www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus .
Information can also be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
