'You can't learn if you're hungry'

On a cool, rainy Tuesday morning, Scotia Brown and Nichelle Campbell-Miller had arrived at their destination on South Center Street and emerged from a student activity bus carrying a ham as well as a large box and a bag filled with food.

Brown, principal of Sarah Scott Middle School, and Campbell-Miller, the school’s social worker — both casually dressed and wearing masks — had begun a long day of food deliveries to 50 Scottie families in need who live on the school’s bus route.

A sign on the bus read: “Your Sarah Scott family loves you! And there is nothing you can do about it.” Brown wore a shirt with a similar message.

The Wrightsman family awaited the delivery from their front porch: John, wife Amanda and daughters Claire and Emma; Claire is an eighth-grader at Sarah Scott.

“I think it’s awesome,” Amanda said after the principal and social worker had left.

“Sarah Scott has been wonderful. We’re going to miss them when [Claire] goes to South Vigo next year.”

The pandemic has had an impact on the Wrightsmans, who have not been able to work for the past few weeks; the food drop-off helped greatly. “We’re very appreciative they have offered it at this time,” Amanda Wrightsman said.

Claire says she especially misses her teachers and other school staff.

Across the street, Brown and Campbell-Miller next made a delivery to the Kenny Young family; two of the children, Austin and Gabe, attend Sarah Scott.

“We feel very blessed. It’s very helpful,” Young said. “We’ve got these guys at home all day. ... It’s an expensive bill just for groceries — with four pretty much teen-agers.” Other family members include Makayla, who attends South Vigo, while Abby is a fifth-grader at Fuqua.

The family also takes advantage of the free breakfasts and lunches provided by the Vigo County School Corp.

“This [food box] is an unexpected blessing on top,” Young said.

Young has been able to work from home and signs off on the students’ school work each week. Austin, Sarah Scott eighth-grader, says it’s “different” doing school work at home. “We can’t be with other people,” he said, but he is able to help Gabe, a seventh-grader, with some of his schoolwork.

Gabe said it’s been “difficult” being out of school and he misses it. “Sometimes we don’t get along,” he said. “There’s four children in this house.”

He thought it was “pretty cool” that the principal and social worker took their own time to bring them food.

The food boxes contained such items as canned vegetables, cereal, canned tuna, canned chicken, soups, ravioli, macaroni and cheese, spaghetti ingredients and more. Other items included a ham, ground pork, produce and bread.

Funding for the food boxes comes from donations to the school’s food pantry, Brown said. Catholic Charities “has been a big supporter.” Also, the school conducts food drives to stock the pantry.

Campbell-Miller contacted all families on the bus route, and “if they said they were in need of one, we put them on the list.”

At Sarah Scott, about 86 percent of families qualify for free or reduced-price lunches, Scott said.

“Our families deal with food insecurity, especially during a time like this. And we wanted to make sure they were OK.”

In one household, a mother who worked part-time has been laid off. “Our families are appreciative,” Brown said.

Campbell-Miller made special arrangements to use the VCSC school activity bus, normally used by the high schools. Other families in need who live closer to the school may pick up food boxes or staff also will deliver.

“Our kids need food, and you can’t learn if you’re hungry,” Campbell-Miller said.

The dedicated duo began their day at 10:30 a.m. picking up items at the Catholic Charities Food Bank, and they were still making deliveries at 5 p.m.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.