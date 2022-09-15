YMCA senior day set for Sept. 20

The Vigo County YMCA is hosting a Senior Community Day next week.
The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the YMCA near Fairbanks Park. The event will allow the organization to engage with seniors through activities. Offerings for the day include chair yoga, silver sneakers, senior drumming and aqua Zumba. Tours of the facility, an hour of open pool time, raffle drawings and lunch will also take place.
The YMCA said in a press release they accept Medicare and Medicaid.
Scott’s Custom Colors is sponsoring the event.
