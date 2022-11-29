The YMCA of the Wabash Valley recently kicked off their “Go Green and Give” campaign.
The funds raised will help A.L.I.C.E — or asset limit income constrained, but employed — families and children be able to participate in YMCA afterschool and summer day camp programs, along with youth sports.
The organization’s goal is to have individuals donate $1 through Dec. 31 during their visits to these supporting businesses:
- Baesler’s Market
- The Grand Traverse Pie Company
- Texas Roadhouse
- Show Me’s
- Ace Hardware
- Brazil Family Dentistry, Dr. Ross
- Eye Care Specialists, Dr. Bonham,
- Pappy’s BBQ
- Brazil Ace Hardware
- Coffee Grounds
- Save-A-Lot in Brazil
These businesses have a green Grinch character cutout to remind individuals to donate.
Donations can be made at any of the listed businesses, or at the YMCA’s website at https://ymcaswv.org/donate.
