A Texas Roadhouse employee stands with a Grinch cutout that reminds individuals to donate to the YMCA of the Wabash Valley for its "Go Green and Give" campaign. The fundraiser will help youth programs.

The YMCA of the Wabash Valley recently kicked off their “Go Green and Give” campaign.

The funds raised will help A.L.I.C.E — or asset limit income constrained, but employed — families and children be able to participate in YMCA afterschool and summer day camp programs, along with youth sports.

The organization’s goal is to have individuals donate $1 through Dec. 31 during their visits to these supporting businesses:

  • Baesler’s Market
  • The Grand Traverse Pie Company
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Show Me’s
  • Ace Hardware
  • Brazil Family Dentistry, Dr. Ross
  • Eye Care Specialists, Dr. Bonham,
  • Pappy’s BBQ
  • Brazil Ace Hardware
  • Coffee Grounds
  • Save-A-Lot in Brazil

These businesses have a green Grinch character cutout to remind individuals to donate.

Donations can be made at any of the listed businesses, or at the YMCA’s website at https://ymcaswv.org/donate.

