The Vigo County YMCA is offering two new programs aimed at assisting families, and students, with educational options currently provided by the Vigo County School Corp.
One is the “alternative child care program,” while the other is “the pod program.” Both child care programs, offered at the YMCA, can assist children with remote learning and are for students in grades K-8.
With the alternative child care program, students attending school in-person as part of the staggered A/B model can go to the YMCA on days they are not physically in school. They can receive support for their remote learning on that day.
Child care is $30 per day and hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parents can drop off and pick up children at any time during those hours. Children bring their own lunch.
The “pod” program, available Monday through Friday, is aimed at children in the VCSC “hybrid” program who stay at home full-time for their schooling, while still working with VCSC teachers.
Those students participating in the “pod” program can go to the YMCA every day, Monday through Friday, at a weekly cost of $150; the childcare program is full-time, with hours from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Again, children bring their own lunch.
For both programs, students can bring their school work and Chromebooks or iPads. The YMCA has staff who can assist students with their school work.
Students on free/reduced lunches will receive financial aid. Employees of VCSC and CASY also will receive a discount.
For more information, contact the Vigo County YMCA at 812-232-8446; ask for Cayce Evans, youth program director.
The YMCA follows CDC as well as state and local requirements and guidelines regarding COVID-19. It has adapted several changes to its day-to-day operations including social distancing, mask requirements, daily health screenings and reduced capacity in group activities.
