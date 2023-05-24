The Vigo County YMCA is putting on its first flag football camp this summer.
The camp will run 6 to 7:30 p.m. from June 6 through 8. Children ages 3 to 12 are recommended.
The goal, according to a release from the YMCA, is to encourage children to get outside and try activities they normally wouldn't.
The camp will consist of learning hand-eye coordination, drills and practicing with the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Terre Haute North Vigo High School teams.
“Hosting a flag football camp is a great opportunity to see your kids in action," said Macey Elden, health and wellness coordinator at the YMCA. "With it being the first of summer and football leagues are coming up, we thought it would be a great way to see if your kid(s) would be interested in the sport. It’s also a great way to start off all our new sport programs that are coming up here this summer.”
The cost for a youth member is $20 and a non-youth member is $30. To sign up, visit the Vigo County YMCA front desk or YMCA website at www.ymcaswv.org.
