The Vigo County YMCA has several activities planned in upcoming months.
• On Oct. 23, the Y will conducted Haunted Halls from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children will make their way through the Y as they meet local organizations and receive candy. The Terre Haute Fire Department and Terre Haute Police Department will both be on site to greet the children. There is no charge.
• On Oct.16, the Y will offer Fitness Frenzy from 8 a.m. to noon, which involves four hours of back-to-back group exercise classes. All levels are welcome and modifications are available. The cost is $10.
• On Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Y will host Holiday Shoppes at the Y, a health/vendor fair. The vendor fair will offer shops where those attending can purchase Christmas gifts for loved ones. The health side of the fair will offer various screenings and useful information to make 2022 a healthy one.
The Vigo YMCA also has several upcoming programs in pickleball, tumbling and a cheer clinic.
• A pickleball league begins the week of Oct. 18. It is open to all skill levels and participants don’t have to be a YMCA member. The eight-week league is $40 per person.
For early risers, times are 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursdays. Night owls can choose one of two options, Mondays from 6 to 8 p.m. or Fridays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• A six-week pickleball program will take place 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays from Oct. 15 to Nov. 19 for middle and high school youth. It will teach basics about the game. Registration is $10. In addition, members will pay $30 and non-members will pay $60.
• An eight-week cheer clinic is underway Wednesdays through Nov. 17. There is a $10 registration fee. YMCA members have no additional cost, while non-members will pay $40. The program is for ages 5 to 12 and it is from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
• An eight-week tumbling program is taking place Mondays through Nov. 15. Ages 4 to 9 is 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and ages 10 to 16 is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee; Y members have no additional cost, and non-members will pay $40. The program will help a child’s balance, self-confidence and coordination.
Registration fees include a YMCA tee-shirt.
Registration for the various programs can be done online or in person. The Y is located at 951 Dresser Drive in Terre Haute; phone is 812-232-8446.
