YMCA launches Care 4 Kids campaign

The YMCA of the Wabash Valley is launching a Care 4 Kids fundraising campaign to help ensure everyone in Vigo County has access to vital community programs and resources — especially during these challenging times.
Since March, the Y has shifted some of its focus by providing child care to essential workers, calling seniors and others who face social isolation, modifying the fitness center to ensure members feel safe while maintaining healthy routines, and has created a safe space for Vigo County’s children to learn while schools operate remotely. The YMCA is seeking individuals that are willing to donate $25 a month to support this cause. Donations can be made at ymcaswv.org/donate.
Andrea, a parent that uses Y child care services, said, “the child care program at the Y has been a blessing in these uncertain times. My daughter gets help with homework, plays with friends and enjoys [the] facilities. The staff members are wonderful, attentive and caring. I always feel safe bringing my daughter to the Y."
The YMCA of the Wabash Valley hopes to raise $30,000, which will support the cost to provide child care services for essential employees and working parents during the pandemic for one month.
“Our community has faced unprecedented challenges this year," said CEO Ryan Penrod, “but we have also seen unprecedented support from our members. Strong communities are built by people who care about one another, and this year has proven Vigo County cares.”
Last year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for 885 kids to have a safe place to learn and build confidence after school; for 176,716 meals to help feed hungry children in the community; and 385 for children to have a safe place to go in the summer to help reduce learning loss and reach their full potential.
For more information about the Y’s work and to donate, call 812-232-8446, email vcymcafrontdesk@gmail.com or visit www.ymcaswv.org/donate.
