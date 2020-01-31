YMCA, community celebrate reopening of pool

Near 100 people packed the Terre Haute YMCA for the public unveiling and grand reopening of its pool.
A year and a half after the organization announced it would shutter the costly, aging facility, YMCA staff welcomed the community Friday afternoon to see and celebrate the revamped space.
Chris Gregg, YMCA board president, said the project would not have happened if it weren't for passionate people working together for a common goal.
"I takes a community for things like this to happen," Gregg said. "The partnership between the city, Why Make Waves, and YMCA are what made this possible. And it wouldn't have happened without everyone being at the table and looking forward to this day coming."
The pool project included plumbing repairs, new heating and cooling system, new filter system, new water pump and water softening system, among other cosmetic updates.
In all, the project cost nearly $100,000. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said he thinks it's been a worthwhile investment.
"I've felt this was a really good use of taxpayer dollars to help get this back in operation," Bennett said. "A lot of people forget we [Terre Haute] owns this building and the pool, the Y is just operating it."
Brenda Williams, president of the outspoken Why Make Waves group that pushed the city and YMCA to find a way to reopen the pool, said seeing everyone enjoying the pool Friday made all the time and effort worthwhile.
Williams said she and the 80-plus members of Why Make Waves got after city and YMCA leaders almost as soon as it was announced in August 2018 that the pool would be closed due to deteriorating infrastructure and increasing operating costs.
YMCA Marketing Director Erin Gregory said at the time that a pool repair would cost about $250,000. Couple that with the $150,000 annual cost to operate the pool, and the YMCA was unable to fund other programming options, she said.
Williams said she and other members of the non-profit group met regularly with the mayor and YMCA leadership to try and find feasible solutions.
The biggest part of that came as part of a reworked lease between Terre Haute and the YMCA.
The two finalized a two-year lease agreement in July 2019 that saw the YMCA pay $1,000 per month for 2019; $2,500 for 2020; and $3,000 per month through Aug. 31, 2021.
In conjunction, the YMCA will pay the city $6,000 per month for utilities.
Between the new lease and monies raised by Why Make Waves and a donation by other philanthropic groups in the community, the pool was able to be saved.
Williams gives the lion's share of the credit to the mayor and YMCA leadership for making the project work, but said she takes great pride in the part and she and others played.
"They said this couldn't be done," said Williams, still dripping wet from her celebratory jump into the pool. "The mayor and the Y worked together, but in my heart I know our persistence is what got us to where we are today."
