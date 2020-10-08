Yes, you're still invited to Parke County

Canceling one of the largest annual festivals in the state isn’t ideal, Parke County business owners say, but the county’s residents are determined to make something of this lost year.

With public health being of foremost importance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Parke County commissioners in August made the decision to eschew the million-plus visitors and notoriety that accompanies the annual Covered Bridge Festival.

Still, businesses around the county are working to make the best of the situation.

Beside only the county’s several covered bridges, Bridgeton Mill stands as one of the most iconic landmarks remaining from the area’s pre-industrial past.

Built in 1871, after two previous iterations dating back to 1823 had each burned, the mill still operates a French Buhr millstone that grinds wheat into flour and corn into meal.

Mill owner Mike Roe said that while not ideal, canceling “the big festival,” as he calls it, might be a blessing in some ways.

He said anyone familiar with the festival knows how congested the mill, the area shops and the covered bridges can become over those ten days.

“This might be one Covered Bridge Festival where you can see the covered bridges,” Roe said half jokingly. “You can visit the towns, walk through downtown Rockville, take a picture at one of the bridges without 12,000 other people in your picture.”

Roe said surprisingly strong spring and summer sales, attributable to bread making becoming a quarantine fad and word of mouth spreading about the mill’s quality products, will help usher the mill through to next year.

But no Covered Bridge means ongoing restoration of it will be put on hold, he added.

“Renting out booths is the big money we use for restoration,” Roe said. “We will survive, but restoration is on hold.”

Celia Case, co-owner of Bridgeton’s historic 1878 House, was setting out wares Thursday in anticipation that some might still make their way to the town despite the official festival being canceled.

Like Roe, Case said try as she might she can’t change the circumstances of a strange year and lauded leaders’ decision to prioritize people’s health.

“There will be a financial impact, sure, but our commissioners made the right decision and did the right thing canceling the festival because health is more important than money,” Case said.

“We have a small, elderly population in Parke County and so far we’ve dodged the worst of it,” Case said. “So if we would have invited into the county more than a million people, presumably from places with higher instances of the virus then — assuming a 7.5 positivity rate as it was when the commissioners made their decision, that would have meant 75,000 infected people over ten days, or an average of 7,500 infected people per day.”

Case said she and other business owners will have to make due with 2020 as it is and look forward to welcoming visitors next year.

“We’re just sitting tight ‘til next year,” Case said. “We extended out vendors’ contracts to next year and we’ll hope for the best come 2021.”

Parke Commissioner Jim Meece said he appreciates how supportive most have been with the decision to cancel this year’s festival.

And while he admits county government stands to lose little without the festival — what with the $100,000-plus in transient merchant license fees being more than offset by additional county services offered over the ten days — Meece said he feels for vendors who rely on the festival for a significant part of their annual income.

“I really hate for the people who count on this thing for income,” Meece said. “But I think for the most part people understand that it would be really irresponsible for us to allow maybe up to a million people from all over the country come into our little county and expose all our folks.”

But the festival’s cancellation doesn’t mean Parke County is closed, Meece said.

Folks can still visit Mansfield, Bridgeton Mill, the Case house, cabin and barn, the Rockville square with its numerous mom-and-pop shops, and any of the numerous outdoor recreation areas like Turkey Run State Park or Racoon State Recreation Area.

“We still want to see people come and take in what Parke County has, but maybe this year on a slower, calmer basis than in a typical year,” Meece said. “We’ve still got all the bridges and scenery and shops that people could want.”

Many of the shops in Bridgeton will be open during normal business hours between today and 19.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.