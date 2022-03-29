Yes or No? Future of Vigo school facilities hangs in balance

The campaign for a Vigo County high school facility referendum is on, with less than five weeks until the May 3 primary when voters will have their say about whether it’s approved.
The political action committee Vote Yes for Vigo County Schools announced the public phase of its campaign March 16. In addition to signs and billboards, it has created a website and representatives of the group have been speaking with community organizations to garner support.
The group participated in a St. Patrick’s Day parade with a float.
Likewise, some opponents have started a Facebook group, “Vote No May 3rd on the VCSC referendum,” and have been active in placing signs in the county. It recently started a public page and is seeking volunteers to be at polling sites the day of the election.
Among those opponents is Tina Atkinson, who recently retired as a VCSC school bus driver.
“I truly believe this is absolutely the wrong time to try to saddle the taxpayers of Vigo County with another referendum,” she said. “Inflation is through the roof, gas is through the roof, and it’s just not the time.”
The $261 million referendum proposed by the Vigo County School Corp. would be used to build new academic facilities and renovate non-academic facilities at North, South and West Vigo high schools. It also would include West Vigo Middle School, which is adjacent to the high school.
Lori Danielson is chair of the Vote Yes political action committee.
“We’re having a lot of conversations with community groups because we really feel like we need to be one on one with individuals and groups to share information and answer questions and have some dialogue about what this really means for our total community,” she said.
The group’s website, www.voteyesforvigoschools.com, has a tax calculator where individuals and businesses can calculate their own tax impact. The website also has information about the ballot question and “frequently asked questions.”
According to the website, the median home value in Vigo County is $97,500, and for a $97,500 market value home, the annual added tax impact would be $79.68 a year. For a home with a $200,000 market value, the annual added tax impact would be $250.
For $100,000 of assessed value for commercial/rental property, the annual added tax impact is $256. For 100 acres of agricultural ground, the added annual impact is $330.
PAC volunteers include community, civic and faith-based leaders, retired educators and others; many assisted with the prior operating referendum.
The referendum is not just about high school improvements, Danielson said.
“It’s about our future and it’s about our community,” she said. “We’re talking about attracting economic development, and businesses wanting to be drawn here because we have a vibrant, thriving educational system. It’s about maintaining a strong workforce and upskilling students so they are ready to engage in a lifelong career right here in the Wabash Valley.”
A top-notch educational system is a key component in helping the community reverse population decline, she said.
The referendum also would allow the district to use its available debt service capacity on capital needs at elementary and middle schools. If the referendum fails, that available debt service will have to be used to address significant infrastructure needs at the high schools, which means less funding available for elementary and middle schools.
‘I do not support this referendum at all’
Atkinson, who drove a school bus for 24 years, said she supported the VCSC operating referendum in 2019, but she won’t support a facility referendum. She has many questions about school board decisions to close/repurpose elementary schools and cost savings associated with those decisions.
“I think the superintendent and school board need to slow their roll down,” she said.
Also opposing the referendum is Stephen Steward, who worked for the district from 2009 to 2013 in energy maintenance. “I have no faith in their (school board’s) decision process,” he said. He’d also like to see information about the savings achieved by closing/repurposing elementary schools, including Meadows school.
Steward believes a $261 million referendum is too costly and the community can’t afford it. “There are a lot of people who live from paycheck to paycheck,” and now they’re also dealing with the rising prices of food and fuel, he said.
He’s also concerned about inflation and the rising cost of building materials.
“Now is the worst time in the world to do any kind of building with the cost of materials going up almost weekly,” he said. While a project would have a contingency fund, what happens if costs exceed that contingency? “What will they cut out?” he asks.
Steward doesn’t disagree the high schools need major facility improvements, but he believes there are other ways to accomplish that without a referendum.
‘Desperately needed’ facility improvements
The infrastructure problems at the high schools have been well documented, from plumbing and electrical to uneven heating/cooling systems. Those problems have led to bathrooms that can’t be used and flooded classrooms.
Infrastructure systems are dated, difficult to repair and failing, officials have said. Some of the systems are so old that the maintenance that can be done is limited, and in some cases, replacement parts are no longer made.
“It’s desperately needed, in my mind, that we invest in these high schools,” Danielson said. “The basic necessities of what you’d expect in a school aren’t delivered on a consistent basis with these facilities and the shape that they’re in.”
The proposed projects also provide an opportunity to address current and future educational and workforce needs with larger and more flexible classroom spaces that enable collaboration, officials say.
The school board voted 6-0 in January to pursue the referendum. The maximum borrowing amount would be $261.8 million, with a 22-year maximum term of a lease. $260 million would be available for the project, with the remainder to cover bond issuance and related “soft” costs.
The maximum referendum tax rate is 41.8 cents per $100 assessed property value, which is a 25.6- cent increase above the current operating referendum tax rate.
The district proposes ending its operational referendum — approved by voters in the fall of 2019 — earlier than scheduled, in 2024, with federal ESSER funds filling the gap. It’s also possible because the district has been reducing operating costs.
By ending the operating referendum in 2024 instead of 2027, that would free up the 16.2-cent operating referendum tax rate to be used toward a building program, which would limit additional tax impact, officials have said.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
