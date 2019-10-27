100 years of stories

When Max Fulmer looks back over his 100 years of life, it’s his love of country that has produced his most cherished memories.
From his service to the country during World War II, to his visiting every state, save Hawaii, Fulmer said he’s used his century of life to serve and explore a country he so proud to have lived in.
Born Oct 28, 1919, in rural Defiance County, Ohio, Fulmer spent his childhood learning the tenets of farming, an especially important set of skills with the Great Depression accounting for much of his youth.
“We were lucky to be living on a farm ‘cause we always had cows and hogs and their meat and milk,” Fulmer said. “Those were tough days and you had to be tough people.”
But even in the grips of the Depression, Fulmer said he allowed himself the romantic notion of an easier life. He caught glimpses of that life when planes would buzz overhead, as rare as they were in rural Ohio and Michigan.
“When I was a kid I’d see those planes fly overhead and decided that’s what I wanted to do,” Fulmer said.
After graduating high school in 1937 and saving enough money from the 27.5-cent-per-hour job at a furniture factory, Fulmer bought a ticket to California and enrolled in the Aero Industries Technical Institute just outside Los Angeles.
Fulmer worked his way through school, landing a job cleaning planes for acclaimed stunt plane racer and Hollywood stunt pilot Paul Mantz.
“I got to be close to a lot of airplanes and met a lot of celebrities,” Fulmer said. “I was really happy to be there and credit that with being a big part of my education.”
After graduating from Aero Industries, Fulmer briefly returned to Ohio to work at an airplane engine factory.
“I worked there for about two days and decided I didn’t like it,” Fulmer said. “I had just enough money for a bus ticket back to California and I left.”
After an interesting return trip – on which Fulmer relied on the kindness of strangers for food and involved one man being taken off the bus by federal agents for supposedly being a German spy – he resettled in California and went to work at North American Aviation.
“But after a while, the war was going on then, I felt kind of funny because I was eligible to go but hadn’t,” Fulmer said. “My buddy said he was going back to Minneapolis, where he was from, to join up in the Navy.
“I checked with the Los Angeles recruiter and they would have given me a pretty good rating because of my experience. But I went with my buddy and they put me in as an apprentice seaman. That was a dumb thing to do,” he said with a laugh.
After training, Fulmer was stationed at Naval Air Station Alameda, where he was assigned as the plane captain of a twin engine, 16 passenger Lockheed Lodestar.
“Anywhere that plane went, so did I. If I said it couldn’t fly, it didn’t,” Fulmer said.
In what Fulmer describes as a, “good, easy tour,” he was never assigned a combat station and largely shuttled USO stars to and fro.
But what the enlistment allowed him was a great deal of travel, a tradition he would carry on after his discharge from the Navy in 1944.
After leaving the Navy, Fulmer, his first wife Maxine and eldest two daughters moved to Maxine’s hometown of Terre Haute.
“I’d never been to Terre Haute before that,” Fulmer said. “But I saw early on I wasn’t likely to get a job with airplanes here.”
After years of working this job and that, Fulmer got on with the United States Postal Service in 1955. He would retire from the postal in service in 1977 as the postmaster of Brazil.
Aside from airplanes, Fulmer had a passion for travel, taking his family on near yearly camping trips around the U.S. He loved the history of the places they’d visit and the varied splendor of the country.
“I wanted to travel and see all of it I could,” Fulmer said. “We took our kids everywhere we could, national parks and stuff like that.
“I even left one of them at a gas station once. We got a little bit down the road and I realized I only had three kids where there should have been four,” he said with a laugh.
Now, 100 years of life in the books, Fulmer talks of a life well lived and of all the great people and places that have been a part of his life.
“I’ve not got some great tale to tell,” Fulmer said. “But I’ve traveled a lot of miles and been able to meet some interesting people.
“ … I’m just so proud of this country and I like to see all of it I could, there’s just so much of it.”

