45-year sentence imposed in Crawford County homicide

An Illinois man received a 45-year prison sentence Monday in connection with the July 2018 shooting death of a Crawford County woman.
Jason Strawbridge, 46, was sentenced in the shooting death of 62-year-old Sandra Kendall. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He will receive credit for 399 days served since his arrest.
His girlfriend, 41-year-old Kristine Phillippe, has pleaded guilty to home invasion for her involvement in the shooting death of Kendall, who is her mother. Her sentencing is set for Sept. 9 in Crawford County Circuit Court.
At the time of Phillippe's arrest, police said she helped plan and participate in the crime.
The shooting occurred in the town of Bellair, which is north of Oblong, Illinois.
Crawford County court records show Kendall had applied for and received a protective order against Phillippe the day before she died.
