12-year prison sentence issued in child porn case

A Terre Haute man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to four counts of possession of child pornography.
Steven Wayne Covert, 43, had faced up to 15 years in prison under a sentencing cap in a plea agreement.
After hearing argument from prosecutors and defense attorney Paul Jungers, who requested a three-year sentence, Judge John Roach ordered a consecutive three-year sentence on each of the four Level 5 counts for a total of 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. Roach said he based the sentence on aggravating circumstances, including history of criminal and delinquent behavior.
Six Level 6 felony counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed with prejudice in the plea agreement.
Covert will receive credit for 241 actual and good-time days served in the Vigo County Jail since July 2. He may also request a sentence modification once he has served half of his sentence.
Prosecutor Terry Modesitt thanked Detective Kevin Getz and other members of the Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Unit for their work on the Covert case.
"Having law enforcement teams like this is a horrible necessity in these times," Modesitt said. "The level of professionalism and diligence of this team in tracking down these criminals is to be commended and we cannot thank them enough."
