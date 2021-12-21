The year 2021 started off with such hope, as COVID-19 vaccinations held promise that life could begin getting back to normal.
But almost a year later, about half of those eligible in Vigo County remain unvaccinated. Meanwhile, COVID numbers are on the rise and local hospitals warn of another surge just as a new variant — omicron — has been confirmed in Indiana.
Omicron is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The federal agency reported nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.
Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County health commissioner, is also a hospitalist who treats COVID patients and trying to save their lives.
“I literally just finished speaking with family of my second COVID patient in his 40s this week,” Brucken said. “It’s heartbreaking trying to explain why we are unable to save someone’s mother or father, son or daughter, from this terrible disease,” he stated.
“Every sick patient [with COVID] we have in my hospital is unvaccinated. My message is always the same. Please get vaccinated, encourage others in your family to get vaccinated, get your boosters if you haven’t yet done so.
“Things are as bad, if not worse, today in our hospitals than they have ever been since the start of the whole pandemic.”
Vaccine availability, new milestones
As 2021 got underway, in Vigo County and elsewhere across Indiana, people eagerly awaited their turn to get vaccinated, going online to sign up for a shot that might be weeks away.
The state initially prioritized its oldest residents, based on those at highest risk of falling severely ill or dying from COVID-19. As the year went on, the rollout extended to younger people.
But by around mid-year, those who wanted the vaccine had received it, and many others chose not to get one, whether for political reasons, hesitancy or other factors — a trend seen locally, statewide and nationally.
As of Dec. 21, Vigo County’s vaccination rate stood at 49.2% of those eligible, or 49,665 fully vaccinated individuals.
The weekend of Dec. 18 and 19, the county reached a new milestone, with more than 20,000 residents testing positive for COVID since the pandemic began in March 2020. As of Dec. 20, the state also reported a total of 321 Vigo County deaths since the start of the pandemic.
During part of May, June and part of July, the number of COVID cases tapered off — but that was short-lived. Numbers began to creep up as the Delta variant became prevalent. By August, numbers increased significantly.
On Dec. 19, state officials confirmed the new omicron variant was in Indiana.
Local hospital officials say a major surge in COVID-19 illnesses is anticipated, and Union Hospital has once again set up its triage tent outside the hospital’s emergency department entrance.
“Our cases have gone up significantly,” Dr. John Bolinger, Union’s chief medical officer, said on Dec. 16. “The expectation is over the next six weeks to eight weeks we are going to see this surge to the point where it may be overwhelmingly busy for hospitals in Indiana. As we speak, hospitals in Indianapolis are already over capacity.”
Statistics from the state health department showed 455 new cases counted in Vigo County in the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4, and another 465 cases from Dec. 5 to 11. That’s about double the case count at the end of October. For the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, there were 474 new cases.
“It’s unfortunate we still are seeing the number of cases that are occurring, particularly among the unvaccinated,” said Joni Wise, Vigo County Health Department administrator.
The total number of cases “absolutely” would be lower if more people were vaccinated, she said.
Wise remains encouraged “that we do have vaccinations readily available.” But she finds it discouraging “that it continues to be so politicized, with so much misinformation out there for the public, including our state lawmakers.”
Early this year, the health department was planning mass vaccination clinics to meet strong demand, including one that opened at the former Sears Automotive center.
Now, that effort continues with outreach clinics, funded through a grant, to vaccinate hard-to-reach populations. “That’s been pretty successful,” Wise said.
Among the sites, outreach clinics have been conducted in rural areas and Black churches.
At this point, the number of COVID deaths appear down, looking at a comparison of the last quarter of 2020 and 2021. In 2020, there were 119 Vigo County resident deaths attributed to COVID in October, November and December, according to the Vigo County Health Department.
As of Dec. 20, that number was 23 deaths for the final three months of 2021. However, local officials say they record COVID deaths once they receive death certificates, and there is a lag time. Officials will have a more clear picture of those numbers in January, particularly with another surge looming.
Evolving conditions
As 2022 approaches, Wise continues to encourage people to become fully vaccinated and to get a booster shot; also, they should weigh the risks for events and places that they go.
That will differ for each individual and household, depending on who is vaccinated and who isn’t, she said.
“Like everybody, the health department craves normalcy. We’d love to go back to doing our normal work,” she said.
In April, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an order lifting the statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 business restrictions that had been in place since July 2020. Holcomb said the restrictions were lifted because at that time, current cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and deaths had all dropped, and three vaccines were in use.
(The state mask mandated remained in place for K-12 schools through the end of the 2020-21 school year).
Vigo County officials chose to follow the lead of Holcomb in changing the mask mandate to a mask advisory.
In Wise’s mind, the lifting of state restrictions sent a message that people interpreted as a sense of normalcy. “If you’re hearing it from the top down, it tends to make you more lax because you feel more comfortable that’s the right decision,” she said.
Wise emphasized that over the course of the pandemic, local decisions were made in consultation with local elected officials. “Never once did we independently make a decision on our own,” Wise said. Also, the health department never cited, fined or closed any businesses, she said.
“We used education, which is what we try to do every day in our work,” she said.
Impact on VCSC schools, ISU
Looking ahead to 2022, the Vigo County School Corp. will continue to monitor the impact of COVID, as well as the new variant that is present nationwide, said Katelynn Liebermann, interim spokesperson.
“Our district will continue to consult with the VCSC COVID-19 Task Force, the Vigo County Health Department, and community healthcare leaders,” she said.
The Vigo County School Corp. began 2021 with elementary schools attending five days per week; for middle and high schools, Mondays were remote learning days and students attended in-person two days a week using “A” and “B” cohorts.
In early March, middle and high school students attended in person four days per week, with Monday’s remaining remote learning days.
By the start of the 2021-22 school year, classes again were in person five days a week, with universal masking for grades Pre-K through 6 and more flexible masking rules in grades 7-12. By September, universal masking was also required indoors for grades 7-12.
Those opposed to required masking spoke up at school board meetings and they conducted a protest in front of the VCSC administration building in August. Many believed masking should be a parent’s decision, and some threatened to take their children out of VCSC schools if the policy didn’t change.
The district required masking to help limit quarantines and keep students in school five days per week, officials said.
According to Liebermann, ensuring students can remain in school has been a team effort. School nurses have served as contact tracers and provided rapid testing along with all pre-pandemic responsibilities, working closely with health assistants.
Custodial teams continue to implement all past and current practices and protocols in alignment with evolving COVID guidelines.
“COVID has presented a multitude of challenges for all individuals in our community. From an educational perspective, we have learned so much as a district from the onset of the pandemic in March 2020,” Liebermann said.
“We are pleased to have all students and staff in our buildings five days per week, as well as additional resources, such as a Chromebook in the hands of each student,” she said. Additional funding that has been received, due to the impact of COVID, will support additional learning opportunities and experiences for students.
“None of us can predict what 2022 will bring; however, we do know that we have a team that remains focused on doing what is best for our students each and every day,” she said.
At Indiana State University, the university had in-person classes. Homecoming traditions returned. It celebrated spring and winter commencements at Hulman Center.
“We’re grateful that we did well in 2021 while managing through the pandemic,” said spokesman Mark Alesia. “We followed the guidance of public health officials and had the cooperation of our resilient students, faculty and staff. We know more challenges are ahead, but we are confident that Sycamores will respond to keep moving forward safely.”
For the 2021-22 academic year, ISU continued to require indoor masking. When students and employees return in January after the holiday break, they must also adhere to a new policy requiring either proof of COVID vaccination or weekly testing.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.