World War II bombers and other aircraft will return to Terre Haute Regional Airport in August as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemorative Air Force.
The event will be held Aug. 2-6.
The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” will be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor. The P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter” will also be making an appearance.
Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.
The aircraft will arrive in Terre Haute at noon on July 31. The P-51 will arrive at noon on August 3. The aircraft will be staged at the Hoosier Aviation FBO ramp at the airport, 581 South Airport St.
The event will be open to the public each day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.
The T-6 and the PT-13 will be offering rides each day. The P-51 will be offering rides beginning on Aug. 4.
The B-29 flies on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day beginning at 9 a.m., and on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 when the aircraft are done flying.
Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org, where additional information about the event also also may be found.
