WW II vet recalls blood and faith

For 12 days and 11 nights Jimmie Royer kept his head down and hugged the bottom of his foxhole to avoid the same fate as the bodies scattered around him.
He didn’t at the time know exactly where he was or how the city he was facing figured in to the Allies’ grand plan — those were comforts only afforded men with brass on their collars and caps.
But he knew if the weather didn’t soon clear, he might not live long enough to find out.
His only job then was to keep low, keep quiet and keep the top of his hole covered with sticks, leaves and any other thin that might keep shrapnel from the incessant German shelling from raining down death.
“You about had to dig your hands into the dirt just to keep from being blown out of your hole,” Royer said.
On July 17, 1944, the sun finally broke over Saint-Lo, France, only to be blacked out again by thousands of U.S. warplanes.
The ensuing barrage leveled the major French city, chasing German forces from a key crossroads in the battle for Normandy.
“They really flattened that town,” Royer, now 94, remembers. “There wasn’t much left standing that was taller than me.”
Such was Royer’s introduction to war.
Born April 1925 in Bowling Green, Indiana, Royer was the son of a truck driver. At 3, Royer and family moved to New York City so his father could pursue a job.
“We lived there for five and a half years and I hated every minute of it,” Royer said.
He was glad, then, when the family moved back to Cory, Indiana, where he spent the remainder of his formative years. He graduated from Cory High School in spring 1943. Soon after graduation came Royer’s draft notice.
In the army
On Aug. 5, 1943, Royer reported to Fort Riley, Kansas, for basic training and induction into the U.S. Army.
After training Royer was assigned to the 106th Cavalry Reconnaissance Squadron.
“I didn’t know if I’d be riding horses or what,” Royer said with a laugh. “But it turned out the Army wanted me to man a machine gun in its armored cars, jeeps and half-tracks.”
Royer honed his skills on the .30 caliber machine, 37 millimeter canon and 60 millimeter mortar mounted in Bantam Jeeps and M8 armored cars at Fort Hood, Texas, before leaving for England Feb. 27, 1944.
After three months of training, Royer and the 106th sailed for France on June 29, 1944. Royer was taken back by what he saw when they landed.
“There were paratroopers hanging from the trees, people still lying all around. Gliders nosed into the ground with their tails in the air and big holes punched up and down the fuselage with people still in them,” Royer said. “It was terrible.”
Royer said there was no time to really consider what they were seeing, though, as he and his unit were rushed to the front of Gen. George Patton’s Third Army to spearhead its march through Normandy.
Serving mainly in a reconnaissance role may have spared Royer’s unit from having to land on D-Day, but it meant they’d be some of the first to find and fight German forces the rest of the war.
Wounded in France
In early September 1944 the 106th was reassigned to the Seventh Army and attacked north through France toward Luneville. For nearly two months Royer and his unit functioned more as a mainline infantry unit than as reconnaissance troops.
After helping carry a dying soldier back to a field hospital, Royer was walking alongside a road when he turned to holler at someone walking off a path cleared of landmines.
Just as he turned, “Boom. Bang. He’d tripped a mine right by my feet,” Royer said.
“It blew me clear off the path. I started to get up and I couldn’t. I had to crawl myself back up to the medics.”
Shrapnel from the mine tore through Royer’s left calf and into his right thigh. Medics administered emergency aid and rushed him to a field hospital.
Days later he was transported to a hospital in Marseilles. Royer said God was watching over him through the trip.
“My leg hadn’t bled at all in the trip down to the hospital,” Royer said. “But not an hour after I got there I got nauseated and the bed started spinning around and around. The nurse lifted my blanket and there was blood everywhere.
“If I had bled on the ambulance down I wouldn’t have made it. They didn’t carry blood.”
Over the following few months Royer endured four surgeries to piece his leg back together and stop the stubborn bleeding. He laughs thinking about needing so much blood through the ordeal that the hospital had to start taking donations from French citizens in the area.
It was months more before Royer could walk again on his own. He was eventually discharged on August 14, 1945, the same day Japanese Emperor Michinomiya Hirohito announced Japan’s surrender.
A man of faith
Royer said it still bothers him that he was injured and couldn’t return to his unit. But, what with Royer being a man of faith, he sees it as being God’s plan for him.
And so each year around Veteran’s Day Royer reflects on all he saw and did through a poem his sergeant, Edward McAuliffe, wrote in a foxhole just outside Saint-Lo.
“It is so hard to understand what has been and what’s to come. The only answer I can find is Lord ‘Thy will be done.’ The stream of life that should run clear is now stained with red. What can we do oh Dearest Lord, but humbly low our head. The insanity of battle is raging through these hedges, there’s nothing left for us to do but renew our pledges.
“The stench of blood, the anxiousness, this sleeping in the dust, are these just clear reminders that our suffering is a must? The lonesomeness, the agony, the saddened thoughts of home, is this the price that must be paid for evil to be atoned? Be this your way, I’m sure it is, the way our war is won? With faith and hope we humbly say, Oh Lord, Thy will be done.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
