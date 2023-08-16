Wabash Valley Resources LLC’s Wednesday evening presentation of its projected construction of two deep underground injection wells for carbon dioxide in West Terre Haute and Vermillion County did not appear to persuade local hearts and minds as to the viability of the endeavor.
Founder Nalin Gupta’s presentation was angrily interrupted multiple times. When attorney Richard Shagley, representing Wabash Valley Resources, requested quiet, someone yelled, “This is our meeting!”
Gupta offered to end his presentation and go straight to a question-and-answer session, but a number of people said they wanted to hear more of what he had to say. He offered to truncate his speech and spoke for another 10 minutes. Nonetheless, the meeting last three hours and 15 minutes.
This would be Wabash Valley Resources’ first foray into carbon sequestration. Some residents are concerned about the resulting damages from a potential leak in the underground well. Gupta provided statistics showing that since the 1950’s, only nine fatalities have resulted — four in the ‘60s and five in the ‘90s, which saw 18 accidents, the most of any decade.
An angry shout emanated from the hall in the IUOE Apprenticeship and Training labor union building in Vermillion County: “Nobody in this room wants it!”
Gupta replied to that and similar sentiments by saying, “If fear remains after several meetings, we will not have to build a pipeline.”
Later, Vice President of Operations Rory Chambers echoed a similar sentiment: Asked if the company would move to another location, he said if the current project is “no longer executable … I don’t know what other options we have.”
Chambers did the bulk of the talking, and received a bulk of the grief. He repeatedly prefaced his statements with “You don’t have to believe me,” and some clearly didn’t. He apologized for a number of missteps on his and his company’s behalf, particularly regarding how it has treated and provided spotty information to residents.
“Mistakes are already being made,” one listener observed.
Other fears concerning the wells are the potential for groundwater contamination, pipeline rupture and leaks, habitat disruption and even possible seismic activity.
One emotional speaker, New Goshen farmer Susan Strole-Kos, declared, “[The project] may be legal, but it is immoral and I don’t know how you can live with that.” Her remark received sustained applause.
Gupta was asked how much he had given to the campaigns of state politicians to push legislation through Indianapolis allowing for the carbon injection wells, and responded, “The question is framed as if money buys law.” The crowd laughed loudly at the disingenuous reply.
Wabash Valley Resources has given sundry Republican campaigns about $40,000 annually over the past several years. Referring to his lobbying efforts, he asked, “What have I done so wrong?” and was greeted by an outraged uproar.
One attendee listed a few of the donations made, including several to District 38 Senator Jon Ford surpassing $20,000. “I’m a Republican,” he said, “and this makes me absolutely sick.” He, too, received a big hand from those assembled.
Another resident warned the Wabash Valley Resources brain trust, “You don’t know what you’re up against!” Another simply said, “Turn around and go back.”
The next meeting on the subject is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fayette Elementary School at 9400 N. Beech Place, West Terre Haute.
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.