WVHS senior receives $10k scholarship

West Vigo High School senior Sadie Herring is one of 10 students nationwide to receive a $10,000 Samsung American Legion scholarship.
Recipients attended either a 2021 American Legion Auxiliary Girls State session or American Legion Boys State session. Herring attended the 2021 Hoosier Girls State.
At West Vigo, she is class president, vice-president of student council, president of DECA, and a member of National Honor Society. She also participates in cross country, track, swimming, and theater. Outside of school, Herring is a youth leader at King’s Harvest and part of the worship team.
”I was very surprised and honored to have been chosen. It was very unexpected,” Herring said. “I plan to attend ISU and major in insurance and risk management with a minor in financial services. My plan is to eventually open my own risk management firm and help businesses assess and manage their finances.”
Scholarship applications are limited to students who are a direct descendant (i.e., child, grandchild, great grandchild, etc.) or legally adopted child of a wartime U.S. military veteran who served on active duty during at least one of the periods of war officially designated as eligibility dates for American Legion membership.
Applicants who are direct descendants of Korean War Era veterans receive bonus points.
