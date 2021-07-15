WVHC receives $15,000 to help provide care

A $15,000 gift from the Vigo County Medical Alliance will help the Wabash Valley Health Center provide care to clients facing financial hardship.
"Our patients are the winners," said Charlie Welker, WVHC's chief executive officer, as he received the donation.
As a federally qualified health provider, the health center must provide patient assistance for medications, lab costs and transportation when necessary. The gift will be applied to the assistance fund.
Alliance members Brianna Sides, Meghan Palmer, Sally Kahn and Carol Botros are part of a physician family group that raises money for organizations specializing in healthcare needs.
The Alliance usually has a large fundraising event each year for two organizations, Palmer said, but this year the event was conducted on Facebook Live.
"We are so lucky to have so many generous businesses and families in town," Sides said of the fundraising effort.
The Alliance members also received a tour of the recently renovated and expanded health center, located in the 1400 block of Locust Street.
"We are all spouses of physicians so we see the need in the community and are glad to help," Botros said,
The clinic accepts patients of all ages and is staffed by both paid and volunteer professionals who provide primary medical care, dental services, behavioral healthcare, outreach and enrollment.
For more information, go online to http://www.wvhc.org or call 812-232-7447.
