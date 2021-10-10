The Wabash Valley Community Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to the town of Shelburn for improvements and renovation of the town’s community building.
The building is essential for hosting local receptions, conferences, meetings, parties and festivals. Additionally, the building accommodates the Shelburn Police Department, Public Library and a center for Senior Citizens. Today, both the Shelburn Town Council and the Shelburn Park Board hold their public meetings in the building.
The Community Building structure has suffered damage to natural weathering and is in need of renovation.
“We are enthused to see plans for the Community Building come to life,” said Jay Southwood, Shelburn Clerk/Treasurer. “It has taken a great extent of work to get to this point, but our citizens deserve the best. I am hopeful that our community will continue to grow and embrace these changes. Thank you to the Community Foundation for these considerate contributions.”
When finished, the town hopes to bring back growing events such as Shelburn Old Fashion Days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.