WV Community Foundation gives $50K for Sullivan City Pool lily pad

A $50,000 donation from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation will help create new feature for the Sullivan City Pool.
The Community Foundation's Sullivan County affiliate awarded the funds to the city of Sullivan for the city's lily pad walk.
The lily pad walk is one of many features to be found at the Sullivan City Pool, consisting of large, artificial floating lily pads that create a kid-friendly, challenging walkway placed across a section of the pool.
The Sullivan City Pool is working to create unique amenities within the complex alongside the lily pad walk. Other amenities will include a rock-climbing wall slanting over the water, water slides, a diving board, and interactive water features. The City Pool will also include a sundeck, concession stands/café, shaded cabanas, and dry-seating.
In an effort to reopen the City Pool by summer 2022, the City of Sullivan launched “Splash Sullivan,” a fundraising campaign for regional partners, citizens and organizations to contribute to the overarching goal.
“It has been energizing to witness the support of so many on this project,” states Mayor Clint Lamb. “These funds from the Community Foundation push us closer and closer to our goal. We are grateful for their support, and for recognizing our mission to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for families and friends to come together at a state-of-the-art community pool.”
The Sullivan City Pool officially broke ground in August of 2021, and construction is ongoing. The City of Sullivan plans to continue their fundraising efforts with updates on more events and future opportunities to engage.
To donate to the Sullivan City Pool, visit https://wvcf.org/sullivancitypool/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.