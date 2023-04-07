WTWO/WAWV is organizing a fundraiser to benefit Sullivan and Robinson, which were affected by an EF-3 tornado last week.
The TV station is partnering with First Farmers Bank & Trust on Wednesday to raise funds from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., WTWO announced in a press release.
All money raised Wednesday will go to the Crawford County Annex and the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. Donations can be made by phone at 812-696-2121, online at mywabashvalley.com or at any First Farmers location.
WTWO General Manager Tim Sanders said making it easy for folks in the Wabash Valley to donate to their neighbors is a way to continue helping.
“We said from the beginning, when I witnessed first-hand people being rescued from their homes, that we will be there to the end,” Sanders said in the release. “We’ve been there the whole way and we won’t stop helping.”
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado with winds of 155 mph touched down in those communities late Friday night, killing six people — three in Sullivan and three in Robinson — and injuring many others. Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed.
