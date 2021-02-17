Today and Friday (Feb. 18 and 19), HI-99 WTHI Radio will host the St. Jude Radiothon in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The live Radiothon will run for two days from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to support St. Jude’s fight to find cures and save children from childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.
During the two day drive, HI-99 will encourage listeners to donate to the cause through compelling stories from St. Jude patients and families, exciting incentives and a few special guests.
Established in 1962 by Danny Thomas, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has pushed the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to 80% and freely shares medical breakthroughs with 24 different partner sites in 17 countries.
Funds raised during the 2021 St. Jude Radiothon will cover the costs of continuous, aggressive childhood cancer research in the fight to eradicate these life threatening diseases for good.
For further details about this campaign, visit https://hi99.com/st-jude-radiothon/ or donate directly St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at this link: www.stjude.org/radio/wthi
