WTH man faces child molestation charge

A West Terre Haute man faces child molestation charges following an investigation by police and the Department of Child Services.
Phillip G. Inman, 30, has an Oct. 18 trial date in Vigo Superior Court 1. He is being held in the Vigo County Jail with bail set at $75,000 with no 10% allowed.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began April 20 after one of the juvenile victims reported a molestation allegation to a school staff member. Investigators forensically interviewed two minors who alleged multiple incidents of molestation by Inman since January 2020.
When investigators tried to make contact with Inman, they found he had fled the area. He was located April 24 in Colorado.
Three criminal charges of Level 1 felony child molestation, two counts of Level 4 felony child molesting, and one Level 4 felony count of vicarious sexual gratification were filed Friday by the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
Inman was booked into the Vigo County Jail, and appeared in court Monday. Another hearing is set for Aug. 16.
