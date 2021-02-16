The newly renovated Family Dollar in West Terre Haute plans a grand re-opening Saturday.
In addition to a broad assortment of necessities, the convenience retailer will now include $1 merchandise, additional freezer and cooler items and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items, according to a news release.
A Family Dollar store the size of the one at 350 W. National Ave. in West Terre Haute typically employs six to 10 associates, spokesperson Jim Van Slyke said. Interested applicants can apply online at FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.
