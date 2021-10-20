Written comments on Vigo County casino due Nov. 12

The public has until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 12 to submit written comments regarding the Vigo County casino project.
The Indiana Gaming Commission is to make its decision on which of four applicants will receive the available Vigo County license on Nov. 17.
All written comments received by the deadline will be provided to the gaming commissioners, the IGC said in a posting on its website.
Public comments must be submitted in writing, as the commission's Nov. 17 agenda will not include time for public testimony
Comments should be submitted via email to VigoCoCasinoProjectComments@igc.IN.gov.
Alternatively, people can mail their written comments to or drop them off in person at Indiana Gaming Commission-General Counsel, East Tower, Suite 1600, 101 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204-3408.
Individuals submitting comments must include their full name, as well as city and state of residence.
To be be considered, all comments must be received by the IGC by Friday, Nov. 12, at 4:30 p.m. EST.
The four applicants for the Vigo County licese are Terre Haute LLC (Hard Rock; CDITH LLC (Churchill Downs); FHR-Atlas LLC (Full House Resorts Inc.); and Terre Haute Entertainment LLC (Premier Gaming Group and Terre Haute Entertainment Holdings LLC).
