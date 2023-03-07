Lawrence Wright, a Pulitzer Prize winner, will be coming to Indiana State University as part of its University Speaker Series.
He will speak as part of the Jamal Khashoggi Annual Address on Journalism and the Media at 7 p.m. March 22 in Tilson Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Wright is the author of 11 nonfiction books and two novels. His book about the rise of al-Qaeda, "The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11" was published and translated into 25 languages. It won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for general nonfiction, and was adapted into a Hulu series.
Wright is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Society of American Historians, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.
For more information, contact isu-hulmancenter@mail.indstate.edu or 812-237-3770.
