At more than 2,100 participating locations nationwide, Americans in every state placed wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s heroes on National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19.
This year, for the first time, Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute, participated.
With support from the community, more than 84 wreaths were purchased, and as each wreath was placed, and each name said aloud, veterans joined millions of others around the country in being honored. Despite the pandemic and cold weather, a group of citizens assisted the Calvary staff in the event.
Seven ceremonial wreaths were the first to be placed, standing in honor in the mausoleum, where they will remain throughout the holiday season. These ceremonial wreaths are dedicated in memory of those who served and who are serving in the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and in honor of the 93,129 United States servicemen and women from all branches whose last known statuses were either prisoners of war or missing in action.
“We are so grateful for the community support we received during this first year,” said Larry Silver of Calvary Cemetery. “Each of these live balsam wreaths is a gift of respect and admiration, donated by a private citizen in our community, either for a loved one or as a sponsorship for a veteran. About 25% of the wreaths donated at Calvary this year were grave-specific with the balance being evenly distributed throughout the cemetery.”
More than 600 truckloads of wreaths were transported across the county through a network of hundreds of volunteer drivers, donating trucking services and fuel, and endless hours committed to the mission.
Calvary is looking forward to growing the event next year with a ceremony in which the public can attend safely.
For more information visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
