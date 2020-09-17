Wounded Warrior benefit auction set for Oct. 17

There will be a fundraiser including a live auction at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Prairie Creek Auction facility, 6468 W. Darwin Ferry Drive, Terre Haute. All proceeds will go to the Wounded Warrior Warrior Project.
The evening will include a bonfire, food (OMG BBQ), door prizes, live music by the band Flashback and fireworks. The auction starts at 7 p.m. and fireworks begin about 9 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring an item to auction and a covered dish. Meat and soft drinks will be provided. Bring your own lawn chair.
RSVP by phone to Prairie Creek Auction, 812-898-2604.
