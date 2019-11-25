Heads-up motorsport fans: A favorite race at the Terre Haute Action Track is moving to July in 2020.
The “Wabash Clash” World of Outlaws Sprint Cars & DIRTcar Modifieds is now set for July 12, 2020.
The move comes after the event caught unseasonably rainy, snowy or cold weather the past few Octobers, Adam Mackey of Track Enterprises said Monday night during an event at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
In another development, Terre Haute Action Track will be hosting the Hoosier 100 (although possibly under a different name) come spring 2020. That comes as the Indiana State Fairgrounds won’t have dirt track auto racing and instead switches to an all-weather surface to accommodate year-round harness training.
The 2020 racing schedule for the Terre Haute Action Track, as now prepared:
• Sunday, April 26: Action Track Season Opener. MSCS Sprint Cars / DIRTcar Modifieds / Indiana Late Model series
• Wednesday, May 20: “Tony Hulman Classic” featuring USAC Sprint Cars plus DIRTcar Modifieds
• Thursday, May 21: “Hoosier 100” featuring USAC Silver Crown plus DIRTcar Modifieds
• Saturday, June 6: AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series Motorcycles
• Sunday, July 12: “Wabash Clash” World of Outlaws Spring Cars & DIRTcar Modifieds
• Wednesday, July 29: Dorsett Automotive “Don Smith Classic” USAC Sprint Cars plus DIRTcar modifieds
• Sunday, Aug. 16: MSCS Spring Cars / DIRTcar Modifieds / Indiana Late Model Series + THQMA Laps presented by Hi99 & Mountain Dew
• Friday, Sept. 18: “Jim Hurtubise Classic” featuring USAC Sprint Cars & DIRTcar Modifieds.
Terre Haute Action Track is at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds, 3901 S. US 41. For more information visit www.terrehauteactiontrack.net or call 812-232-4040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.