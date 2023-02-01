The World of Musicals in Concert will take place at Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall Theater 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 as part of the college’s Performing Arts Series.
The World of Musicals in Concert has performed on stages across the globe. Its members perform classic hits, fused with ballads, big-screen anthems and showtunes.
Some of the music selections include songs from “The Phantom of the Opera," “Les Miserables,” “We will Rock You” and “Sister Act,” along with more.
This is a show within a show that’s tailored for the entire family.
Tickets for this show are $35 for adults, $30 for those under 18 years old and for Rose-Hulman faculty and staff, and free for Rose students with a valid identification card. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
