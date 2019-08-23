Those wanting to make positive changes in their world, whether it be local politics, climate change or gun violence, now have an opportunity to learn how to go about it.
”Changing the World: A How-To Guide” is a six-part series of workshops that begins Sept. 10 at the Vigo County Public Library. Each workshop will last from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It is nonpartisan and “for anyone who wants to effect positive change in the world — no matter your party or your cause.”
The series will include speakers and panelists from local news media, the Indiana Statehouse, Indiana State University, Terre Haute Teens for Action, Friends of Historic Allen Chapel, Y Make Waves, Society of Trash Baggers, Helping Hands and more.
The series has three sponsors: Activist Study Hall, Indiana State University Multicultural Programs and Services and the League of Women Voters.
People can attend any of the sessions, or all of them, and there is no charge, said Lori Henson, who will be one of the presenters and who helped organize the workshops.
“We got the idea from Indiana University-South Bend, which did a similar program about a year ago,” she said. The idea is to educate people about how to get involved and effect change.
”For people who might have something they want to accomplish or something they want to fight for and don’t know where to start, we hope to give them information” on how to go about it, she said.
”Regardless of what their cause is, we want to give them tools that could be applied in any number of ways,” she said.
Those interested are encouraged to go to the Facebook page, Changing the World: A How-To Guide and mark whether they plan to attend or are interested, she said.
The workshops, which are on Tuesdays, are as follows:
• Sept. 10 — Facts Matter: A Guide to Critical Thinking. Speaker: columnist Stephanie Salter.
• Sept. 17 — Real News vs. Fake News: Know the Difference. Speaker: Lori Henson, journalism instructor, Indiana State University.
• Sept. 24 — Contacting Elected Officials: Influencing Decision Makers.Speaker: Greg Goode, executive director of government relations, Indiana State University.
• Oct. 15 — The Legislative Process: Influencing Policy Debates. Speaker: Julian Winborn, legislative assistant, Indiana House of Representatives.
• Oct. 22 — Rally Your People: Making Your Voice Heard. Speakers: Activists Alex Cantrell and Rocky Roberts.
• Oct. 29 — Solving Community Problems: Experiences in Organizing. Panelists include local entrepreneurs and nonprofit groups.
