A free workshop on how to vie for federal funds will be available to Terre Haute area businesses from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18.
The Indiana Procurement and Technical Assistance Center, IN3 and NavalX Midwest Tech Bridge are providing hands-on assistance to qualifying small businesses. During the event, the organizations will offer guidance on how to take advantage of the federal Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.
The Terre Haute program will take place at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in the Mussallem Union’s Lake Room (MU 171). The Union is located at 5500 Wabash Ave. Rose-Hulman requires face coverings while inside its campus facilities.
Registration is required and can be completed by going to https://conta.cc/3B4UPGe.
The SBIR and STTR programs both offer qualifying small businesses federal funding opportunities with the goals of stimulating technological innovation, engaging small businesses to meet federal research and development needs, fostering and encouraging participation in innovation and entrepreneurship by socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses, and increasing private sector commercialization of innovations derived from federal R&D funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.